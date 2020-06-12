Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) PT Set at C$15.25 by Pi Financial

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) has been assigned a C$15.25 price target by research analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Great Bear Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday.

CVE GBR traded up C$0.42 on Friday, reaching C$12.95. 140,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,644. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.44. The company has a market cap of $591.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.00. Great Bear Resources has a 12 month low of C$3.46 and a 12 month high of C$13.20.

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

