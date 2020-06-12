Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)’s share price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47, 625,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 549,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a market cap of $906.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 107.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,866,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,160,000 after buying an additional 134,452 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.