Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Guess? (NYSE:GES) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.93), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guess? had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $260.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

GES opened at $8.64 on Friday. Guess? has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $690.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.66.

GES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered shares of Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Guess? has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

