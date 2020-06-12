Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) PT Set at C$1.45 by Pi Financial

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) has been given a C$1.45 target price by equities researchers at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.80 price target on Hamilton Thorne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CVE:HTL traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.17. 69,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,616. Hamilton Thorne has a twelve month low of C$0.86 and a twelve month high of C$1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.13.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Thorne will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hamilton Thorne news, Director Robert J. Potter sold 137,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$157,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,300. Insiders have sold a total of 159,843 shares of company stock valued at $185,419 in the last quarter.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

