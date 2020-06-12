Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hancock Whitney have underperformed the industry so far this year. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and met in one of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2020 results were hurt by a substantial increase in provisions along with higher costs. Near-zero interest rates amid the Federal Reserve’s accommodative monetary policy will likely continue to hurt margins. As coronavirus-induced concerns continue to hamper business activities, loan growth is expected to be adversely impacted to some extent, thereby hurting the top line going forward. Although strategic efforts, solid loan and deposit balances, and MidSouth Bancorp acquisition are expected to support growth going forward, elevated expenses mainly due to technology enhancement efforts will likely hurt profitability to some extent.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HWC. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

HWC opened at $21.47 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $319.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

