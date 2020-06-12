Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HASI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

HASI stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.53. 25,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 26.82 and a current ratio of 26.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $39.91.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $82,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 404,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,428.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steven Chuslo bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $84,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,579.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,860 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 610.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 81,117 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

