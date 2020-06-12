Harrell Investment Partners LLC Sells 80 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 165,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,421,000 after acquiring an additional 572,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

JNJ traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $141.10. 4,574,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,058,251. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.69. The company has a market cap of $389.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

