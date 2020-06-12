Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,387,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,053,000 after purchasing an additional 272,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,692,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,749,000 after buying an additional 191,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,276,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,763,000 after buying an additional 231,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,663,000 after buying an additional 944,792 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,529,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,050,000 after buying an additional 286,199 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.93.

Shares of HIG traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,288. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

