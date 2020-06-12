Hays (LON:HAS) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hays (LON:HAS) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 145 ($1.85) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 98 ($1.25).

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hays to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 130 ($1.65) in a report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 92 ($1.17) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hays to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.53) in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.40) price objective (down from GBX 180 ($2.29)) on shares of Hays in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Hays from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 115 ($1.46) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 137.11 ($1.75).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 109.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.52. Hays has a 12 month low of GBX 85.25 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 186 ($2.37). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.83.

In other Hays news, insider Peter Williams bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £14,880 ($18,938.53). Also, insider Mary Teresa Rainey purchased 48,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £49,821.90 ($63,410.84).

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

