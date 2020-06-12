HEAT Price Tops $0.0140 (HEAT)

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, HEAT has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. HEAT has a market cap of $636,474.26 and $1,010.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.95 or 0.01939924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00175823 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00043458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About HEAT

HEAT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 9th, 2016. HEAT’s total supply is 45,352,515 coins. HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEAT is heatledger.com . The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HEAT

HEAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

