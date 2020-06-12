Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

HEINY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heineken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Heineken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Heineken from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

HEINY opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40. Heineken has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

