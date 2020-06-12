Heroux Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Heroux Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $16.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00.
OTCMKTS HERXF opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. Heroux Devtek has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20.
Heroux Devtek Company Profile
