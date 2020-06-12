Heroux Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Heroux Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $16.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS HERXF opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. Heroux Devtek has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20.

Heroux Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

