Hexo (TSE:HEXO) PT Lowered to C$0.90

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its target price lowered by Eight Capital from C$1.15 to C$0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 31.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Hexo from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Hexo from C$2.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC cut their price objective on Hexo from C$2.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Hexo from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday.

HEXO traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,063,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,257. The stock has a market cap of $550.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. Hexo has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.56.

Hexo Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

