Hexo (TSE:HEXO) PT Lowered to C$0.90

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its target price lowered by Eight Capital from C$1.15 to C$0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 31.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Hexo from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Hexo from C$2.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC cut their price objective on Hexo from C$2.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Hexo from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday.

HEXO traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,063,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,257. The stock has a market cap of $550.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. Hexo has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.56.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

