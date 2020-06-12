Hexo (TSE:HEXO) PT Raised to C$1.00

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 24.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Hexo from C$1.15 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Hexo from C$2.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Hexo from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Hexo from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE HEXO traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.32. 10,063,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,861,257. Hexo has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.56.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

