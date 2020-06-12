Hexo (TSE:HEXO) PT Raised to C$1.10 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.55 to C$1.10 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

HEXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Hexo from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Hexo from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Hexo from C$2.50 to C$1.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Hexo from C$1.15 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Hexo from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

TSE HEXO traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,063,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,257. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.56. Hexo has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

