Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.78 and last traded at $17.12, 721,800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 973,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Several research firms have commented on HOMB. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $162.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Home Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 257,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

