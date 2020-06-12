Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stake Reduced by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 122,968 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $61,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Athanor Capital LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 11,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 812.2% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 139,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,524,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.00 and its 200 day moving average is $221.07. The company has a market cap of $273.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.87.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

