Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Given a C$0.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) has been given a C$0.75 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

HNL has been the subject of several other reports. AltaCorp Capital decreased their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

TSE HNL traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.61. The company had a trading volume of 56,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.32. Horizon North Logistics has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$2.05. The company has a market cap of $102.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.79.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon North Logistics will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell Newmark purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$28,534.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 897,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$609,661.63. Also, Director Roderick William Graham acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$80,100.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

