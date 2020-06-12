Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 25,065.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,236 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy makes up about 1.9% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,361,000 after buying an additional 168,850 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 850,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,902,000 after purchasing an additional 178,052 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 65,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTE. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.87. 41,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.