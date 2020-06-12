Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,259,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.81. The stock had a trading volume of 425,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,740. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.13. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered their target price on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.77.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

