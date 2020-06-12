Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

VYM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.74. 46,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,497. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average of $84.47.

