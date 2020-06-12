Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 155,449 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4,331.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,449 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.2% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,460 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $91,216.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.84. 8,422,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,997,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.24. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.19.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

