Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 42,933 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,933 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 1.5% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 20.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% during the first quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,373,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,426,000 after acquiring an additional 36,793 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 26.0% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,914,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,641,000 after acquiring an additional 601,879 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,180,000 after acquiring an additional 484,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.80. 33,142,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,328,044. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $121.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

