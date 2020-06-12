Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 77,089 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5,857.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,089 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.2% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Independent Research cut shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,983,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,321,447. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.14 and a 200 day moving average of $99.96. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 85.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

