Howe & Rusling Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,001 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned about 3.62% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JRSH. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on JRSH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of JRSH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. 5,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

