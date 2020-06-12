Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,676 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 11.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Allstate by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $66,148,585.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Argus upped their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra lowered their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $94.21. 1,172,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.95.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

