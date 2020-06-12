Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.58. 628,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,834,185. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average of $72.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

