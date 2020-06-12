Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.0% in the first quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 108,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Aozora Bank LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $94,928,000.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.02. 142,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,732. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $95.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

