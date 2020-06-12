Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6,321.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,523 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.7% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.84. 789,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,918,322. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

