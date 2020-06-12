Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,091 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises about 1.7% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,229,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,851,000 after buying an additional 258,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Corteva by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,249,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,851,000 after buying an additional 919,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,232,000 after buying an additional 289,695 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Corteva by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,568,000 after buying an additional 2,646,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Corteva by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,026,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,588,000 after buying an additional 2,275,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 90,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,916. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corteva has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

