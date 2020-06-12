Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.60. 619,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,694,862. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.31 and a 200 day moving average of $303.59. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

