Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 38,902.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.5% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 30,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MS traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,256,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,930,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

