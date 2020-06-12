Howe & Rusling Inc. Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 53,388 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.5% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $955,672,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 744.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,313,000 after buying an additional 9,674,728 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,325,000 after buying an additional 2,507,659 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,534 shares of company stock worth $604,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.01. The stock had a trading volume of 443,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,970. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average is $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

