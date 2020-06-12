Howe & Rusling Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $379.40. 1,123,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,526. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $382.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Argus reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.31.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.