Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases 18,346 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,346 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 1.8% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $303,394,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,874,000 after acquiring an additional 961,594 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,651,000 after acquiring an additional 709,541 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,255,000 after acquiring an additional 702,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 760.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 636,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,777,000 after acquiring an additional 562,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.36. The stock had a trading volume of 23,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,865. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.35. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of -933.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. HSBC cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

