Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 3,856 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 448,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. Vistra Energy accounts for 1.5% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 48.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 288.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VST traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.89. 184,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,270. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Insiders have acquired 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.54.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

