Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 551 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,988 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $17.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $405.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,271,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $409.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $369.04 and its 200 day moving average is $341.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,227,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,298 shares of company stock worth $5,953,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.07.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

