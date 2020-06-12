Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 6,156 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,991 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 76,335 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,201,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,362,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,145 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 119,630 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. Cfra cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.25. 270,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,786. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $61.78. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

