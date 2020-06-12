Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 88,258 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,258 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 122.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 490.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.47. The stock had a trading volume of 51,861,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,013,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $213.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

