Howe & Rusling Inc. Takes $2.48 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,852,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,564,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE:GD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.29. The stock had a trading volume of 46,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,310. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.68 and its 200-day moving average is $159.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.