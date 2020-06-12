Howe & Rusling Inc. Trims Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 45.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,122 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,965,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,883,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Roper sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.07, for a total value of $541,445.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,485 shares of company stock worth $62,038,903. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.85.

Shares of CI stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.65. The stock had a trading volume of 894,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. Cigna’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.