Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC set a €26.50 ($29.78) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.36 ($45.35).

Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.11 ($21.47) and a twelve month high of €59.54 ($66.90). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.51. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

