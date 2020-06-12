Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Seeyond

Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Humana were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.89.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.25. 36,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,094. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $386.16 and a 200 day moving average of $353.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $412.70. The company has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

