Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,891,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $592,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Humana by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,735,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Humana by 51.0% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Humana by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 79,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,986,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,382,000 after buying an additional 54,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM traded up $7.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $381.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,094. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $386.16 and a 200 day moving average of $353.81. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $412.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUM. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.89.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

