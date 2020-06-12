Independent Research Reiterates €19.00 Price Target for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA)

Independent Research set a €19.00 ($21.35) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HHFA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($15.73) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.17) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.58 ($20.88).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 12.77. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 52 week low of €9.68 ($10.88) and a 52 week high of €25.38 ($28.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €18.97.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

