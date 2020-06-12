Informa’s (INF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 910 ($11.58) to GBX 885 ($11.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 791 ($10.07) to GBX 627 ($7.98) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 710 ($9.04) to GBX 530 ($6.75) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 708.82 ($9.02).

INF stock opened at GBX 476.80 ($6.07) on Monday. Informa has a one year low of GBX 326.70 ($4.16) and a one year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.46). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 449.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 636.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a PE ratio of 19.04.

In other Informa news, insider Derek Mapp purchased 2,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 439 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £13,011.96 ($16,560.98). Also, insider Stephen Davidson purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £7,520 ($9,571.08).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

