ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) Receives €8.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €8.05 ($9.04).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.00) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.74) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.90 ($5.51) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

ING Groep has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

