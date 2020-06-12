Ink Reaches 1-Day Volume of $99,839.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Ink has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $633,100.75 and $99,839.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.06 or 0.01946512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00175469 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00043280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00115733 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.