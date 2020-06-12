Insider Buying: GDI Property Group Ltd (ASX:GDI) Insider Buys A$121,374.17 in Stock

GDI Property Group Ltd (ASX:GDI) insider Steven Gillard bought 107,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$121,374.17 ($86,080.97).

Shares of GDI stock opened at A$1.04 ($0.74) on Friday. GDI Property Group Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.82 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of A$1.63 ($1.15). The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.02 million and a P/E ratio of -520.00.

Get GDI Property Group alerts:

About GDI Property Group

GDI Property Group (GDI) is an ASX listed property owner and fund manager. We have a proud history of delivering strong returns to investors for over 25 years. Our Board and employees are passionate about property and about funds management. We aim to continue to grow the wealth of our investors, provide exceptional accommodation to our customers and be a highly respected brand in our community.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.