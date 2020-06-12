Insider Buying: GDI Property Group Ltd (ASX:GDI) Insider Buys A$121,374.17 in Stock

GDI Property Group Ltd (ASX:GDI) insider Steven Gillard bought 107,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$121,374.17 ($86,080.97).
Shares of GDI stock opened at A$1.04 ($0.74) on Friday. GDI Property Group Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.82 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of A$1.63 ($1.15). The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.02 million and a P/E ratio of -520.00.
About GDI Property Group
Read More: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for GDI Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.