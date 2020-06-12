Insider Buying: Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) Insider Buys A$50,000.00 in Stock

Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) insider Robert Benussi purchased 2,500,000 shares of Perpetual Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($35,460.99).

Robert Benussi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Robert Benussi 6,000,000 shares of Perpetual Resources stock.

On Thursday, May 14th, Robert Benussi acquired 100,000 shares of Perpetual Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$2,000.00 ($1,418.44).

Perpetual Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of A$0.05 ($0.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00.

Perpetual Resources Limited engages in the exploration of resources within the Oceania region. It primarily focuses on the gold exploration of the Wiagdon Thrust Project in New South Wales. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

